Abdoulaye Doucoure has capped his revival at Everton under Sean Dyche by signing a new contract.

Everton were at risk of losing the a £20m signing on a free transfer next summer, when his previous deal was due to expire, but he has agreed to stay until 2025.

The former Watford midfielder did not start a game in the last five months of former manager Frank Lampard’s reign but Dyche put him back in the team for the first match of his reign. And Doucoure has been Everton’s top scorer in Dyche’s time in charge with his eight goals including the strike against Bournemouth on the final day of last season that kept them up.

“It changed everything when the manager came in,” the 30-year-old said. “I love Everton and I’m very happy to extend my stay here and look forward with the club. It was a very easy decision to make.

“I love all the people around the club and all the fans who have shown me so much love in the past couple of months. My wish was to stay here and continue to enjoy my time with Everton. It means a lot to stay here. I always fight for this club and I’ve always been in love with this club. I’ve always wanted to stay at Everton. I want to keep fighting for the badge and for the club.”

Dyche added: “I have long been an admirer of Doucs’ qualities and, from the moment I became Everton manager, I was keen to get him into our team and for him to show what he can do.

“He repaid that decision with some excellent performances and crucial goals, not least the winner on the final day of last season which sealed our objective for that campaign to stay in the Premier League.

“Doucs has continued to impress this season and we are confident he will remain an integral part of our squad going forward.”