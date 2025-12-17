Why was Abdukodir Khusanov not sent off for Man City against Brentford?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov was lucky not to receive a red card early into his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Brentford on Wednesday night.

On 16 minutes, he came rushing across and wiped out forward Kevin Schade when the German was clean through, but the referee only chose to brandish a yellow.

Brentford players swarmed around referee Darren England and pleaded for the Uzbekistani to be sent off, but England held firm and stuck with his decision.

"He was in on goal, he would have got a shot away, it is a goalscoring opportunity,” former Man City defender Andy Hinchcliffe said on Sky Sports’ commentary.

"I can understand why Brentford are unhappy. He was in on goal and he was taken out. No covering defender was going to stop him."

He later added: "It was poor defending from Khusanov. It was a clear foul, he was in on goal. For me, it should have been a red card."

open image in gallery Darren England only brandished a yellow card for Abdukodir Khusanov ( Getty Images )

By the laws of the game, Khusanov committed a red card offence as he “denied the opposing team a goal or an obvious goal-scoring opportunity”, as per Law 12 of Ifab’s rulebook.

Usually, such a clear and obvious error from the referee would be referred to VAR.

However, there is no VAR in the Carabao Cup until the semi-finals - the next round - due to the fact the technology is only available at Premier League venues.

League One side Cardiff City were still in the competition for the last eight and thus would not have been able to use VAR, with the stipulation ensuring a level playing field across all ties. They were knocked out by Chelsea on Tuesday.

The lack of VAR nevertheless gave City a reprieve as they avoided going a man down in a pivotal moment of the game.

The hosts later took the lead through a stunner from Rayan Cherki in the 32nd minute.