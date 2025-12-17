Manchester City vs Brentford live: Team news and line-ups ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final

Pep previews Carabao Quarter- Final Clash against Brentford

Manchester City face Brentford at the Etihad tonight in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, with both clubs looking to take one step closer to the first cup final of the season.

Pep Guardiola has won this tournament four times during his spell in charge of City but he has said that he will make changes for this game, with the club’s recent run of form having taken them within two points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

City will likely prioritise the league and the Champions League in a season where their form has been mixed at times, and while recent wins over Real Madrid and Crystal Palace mean they are one of the form teams in the country, a much-changed starting XI will be wary of the threat carried by Brentford.

Brentford side have been struggling under Keith Andrews in the Premier League this term and are currently sitting in 15th, though in Igor Thiago they possess one of the country's in-form strikers, and he’ll have to be on top form if the Bees want to take a huge step towards a first major cup final in their history.

