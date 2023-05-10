✕ Close AC Milan's Tomori on UCL semi-final derby versus rivals Inter

Milan’s two biggest clubs meet in the Champions League final four hoping to book their place in the European final. It is the first time in 20 years that AC Milan and Inter have clashed so late in the competition but their meeting guarantees a first Italian competitor in the final since 2017.

Both clubs have history in this competition, Inter last won the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho while Milan dominated the Champions League at the start of the millennium and in the 90s. They have been evenly matched domestically with the pair currently fourth and fifth in Serie A, and both teams will recognise this major opportunity to return to European football’s biggest stage.

The fitness of AC Milan star Rafael Leao is the big talking point ahead of the game but Milan will make a late call on his participation after the Portuguese winger suffered a muscle injury. The winner of this semi final will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on 10th June after the Spanish and English champions played out a 1-1 draw in their semi-final first left last night.

Follow all the action from the Milan derby as AC Milan and Inter clash in the Champions League: