AC Milan vs Inter Milan LIVE: Score and latest updates from Champions League semi-final as Dzeko opens scoring
This Milan derby will decide which Italian club reaches the European final
Milan’s two biggest clubs meet in the Champions League final four hoping to book their place in the European final. It is the first time in 20 years that AC Milan and Inter have clashed so late in the competition but their meeting guarantees a first Italian competitor in the final since 2017.
Both clubs have history in this competition, Inter last won the trophy in 2010 under Jose Mourinho while Milan dominated the Champions League at the start of the millennium and in the 90s. They have been evenly matched domestically with the pair currently fourth and fifth in Serie A, and both teams will recognise this major opportunity to return to European football’s biggest stage.
The fitness of AC Milan star Rafael Leao is the big talking point ahead of the game but Milan will make a late call on his participation after the Portuguese winger suffered a muscle injury. The winner of this semi final will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in Istanbul on 10th June after the Spanish and English champions played out a 1-1 draw in their semi-final first left last night.
Follow all the action from the Milan derby as AC Milan and Inter clash in the Champions League:
GOAL! AC Milan 0-1 Inter Milan (Dzeko, 8’)⚽️
8 mins: Federico Dimarco lifts the free kick into the Milan penalty area and the hosts nod it out for a corner.
Goal! The corner it whipped into the middle of the box where Edin Dzeko holds off Davide Calabria and volleys a left-footed strike into the back of the net!
Inter Milan take the lead.
AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan
6 mins: The midfield battle will be important to how this match unfolds. Inter have packed it with five players compared to AC Milan’s three.
They thread the ball up to Edin Dzeko who gets fouled by Fikayo Tomori gifting Inter a free kick.
AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan
3 mins: It’s been a sedate start to the game with neither team managing to assert their authority on the other one. Both sides are feeling each other out, trying to pass out from the back and utilise the wide areas.
Kick off: AC Milan 0-0 Inter Milan
Inter Milan get the ball roll for this semi-final first leg. They work it back to Andre Onana in goal who then boots one long. Milan nod the ball back into the midfield where Inter recover it and slip a pass over to Denzel Dumfries.
He tries to get around Theo Hernandez but the Milan left-back takes him out.
AC Milan vs Inter
Here come the teams.
Inter are probably the slight favourites to win this one but it won’t be an easy game. AC Milan will hope to get to the Champions League final, especially at the expense of their rivals.
Which way will this game go?
Kick off is up next.
AC Milan vs Inter
This is the 236th Milan derby - a rivalry going back to 1908 when a group split away from AC Milan to set up Inter.
Inter have won 87, Milan 79 and there’s been 69 draws.
They have met 178 times in Serie A with the other meetings coming in different versions of the Italian league, cups and the Champions League.
AC Milan vs Inter
Fikayo Tomori is the first Englishman to feature in a UEFA Champions League semi-final for a foreign team since Steve McManaman for Real Madrid in 2003, 20 years ago.
AC Milan vs Inter
After winning four of their first five semi-final ties, the Nerazurri have only one victory in the last three. They are now level with Ajax on nine European Cup semi-finals; only seven clubs have featured more.
This is the Nerazzurri’s 16th Champions League campaign and a fifth in a row, their longest run since they appeared for ten successive seasons between 2002/03 and 2011/12.
It is their 12th appearance in the knockout stage.
AC Milan vs Inter
Only Real Madrid (32), Bayern (20) and Barcelona (17) have featured in more semi-finals than Milan’s 13. This is their seventh last-four appearance in the Champions League era, matching Juventus’s Italian record.
The Rossoneri have won eight of their last nine semi-final ties.
The Milan derby crowns Serie A’s return - here is why it means so much more
At the training grounds of both Milan clubs this week, the players have been enduring the same feeling that many of their more distinguished predecessors did in 2003. It is one that might run against all of the understandable excitement leading up to a second Champions League semi-final derby between Internazionale and AC Milan. That feeling is that this is not a game to really be enjoyed, or even looked forward to in any way. Then, 20 years ago, Alessandro Costacurta was already one of the most decorated players in football but he felt a tension before that match that he hadn’t ever experienced in his career. Not before his first European Cup final in 1989. Not before the World Cup final in 1994.
It was a fear of failure, that the cost of defeat to your greatest rivals was much greater than the value of victory. Little wonder the tie only featured one goal. And these were teams that had far more medals and football status than their successors today.
That is what makes the feeling now all the deeper, because the stakes are consequently so much higher. It is not just a precious chance at Champions League glory, with the pride of beating your city rivals. It is that there is no guarantee either will be back next season, or any time soon. This is not Andriy Shevchenko, Javier Zanetti, Hernan Crespo or Fabio Cannavaro, all of whom would have viewed the 2003 tie as the sort of game they should regularly be involved in. Many of these players might not get that opportunity, at least at these clubs.
Milan derby crowns Serie A’s return - but it also means so much more
Milan hope to feel the ‘magic’ once more when they face their eternal rivals Inter in the Champions League semi-finals
