One of Italian football’s most notable and important fixtures takes place on Sunday evening, as AC Milan host Juventus in Serie A.

The fight for the title is very much on for the San Siro side, as they sit in second place, five points off local rivals and reigning champions Inter following their late win over Venezia on Saturday night.

Juve are having an altogether more uncomfortable time of matters this term, still sat in fifth despite an upturn in fortunes of late. Four wins from their last five has closed the gap on the Champions League places, but they still have work to do to become the force of old.

News of Federico Chiesa suffering a season-ending ACL injury was a huge blow to Juventus’ hopes of going much higher this term, but the minimum aim must still be the top four.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at San Siro at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Milan could have Ismael Bennacer back after Algeria’s early AFCON exit, but he would perhaps be unlikely to go straight back into the 11. Franck Kessie is still there. Fikayo Tomori and Pietro Pellegri are out for the Rossoneri, but Alessio Romagnoli should be fit to step in for his English team-mate in defence.

Juventus are without the services of Federico Chiesa for the long-term after a knee injury, while Leonardo Bonucci is also sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

ACM - Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao, Zlatan

JUV - Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini, Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, McKennie, Dybala, Morata

Odds

Milan 16/9

Draw 23/10

Juventus 19/10

Prediction

Juve are definitely improving in the final third but still look stilted at times, while defensive work is erratic at best amid a still-changing midfield. Milan’s greater cohesion on and off the ball might be enough for them to pick up an impressive and important win. Milan 2-1 Juventus.