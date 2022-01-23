AC Milan host Juventus on Sunday night in Serie A, in a game which is typically huge for both teams and for Italian football as a whole.

With Inter Milan out in front again this season, their San Siro rivals are closest and most likely to hunt them down and prevent a runaway success. The Rossoneri suffered a surprise loss to Spezia last time out though, so cannot afford more dropped points.

Juve, meanwhile, are still battling to even break into the top four - though the teams in fourth and sixth, Atalanta and Lazio, fighting out a goalless draw on Saturday evening certainly helps them out in that regard.

A win for Max Allegri’s team here will push them above the Bergamo side and into the Champions League spots, as well as extending their recent good run to five wins in the last six.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at San Siro at 7:45pm GMT on Sunday, 23 January 2022.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Milan could have Ismael Bennacer back after Algeria’s early AFCON exit, but he would perhaps be unlikely to go straight back into the 11. Franck Kessie is still there. Fikayo Tomori and Pietro Pellegri are out for the Rossoneri, but Alessio Romagnoli should be fit to step in for his English team-mate in defence.

Juventus are without the services of Federico Chiesa for the long-term after a knee injury, while Leonardo Bonucci is also sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

ACM - Maignan, Calabria, Kalulu, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Tonali, Krunic, Saelemakers, Diaz, Leao, Zlatan

JUV - Szczesny, Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, Pellegrini, Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, McKennie, Dybala, Morata

Odds

Milan 16/9

Draw 23/10

Juventus 19/10

Prediction

Juve are definitely improving in the final third but still look stilted at times, while defensive work is erratic at best amid a still-changing midfield. Milan’s greater cohesion on and off the ball might be enough for them to pick up an impressive and important win. Milan 2-1 Juventus.