( Getty Images )

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Arne Slot celebrated a first European victory as Liverpool head coach as his team defeated AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro to kick off their Champions League campaign with a win.

Things started horribly for the Reds though as Kostas Tsimikas was caught out of position allowing Christian Pulisic to nip into the vacant space and slot home a superb finish with barely two minutes on the clock.

Liverpool responded brilliantly though. They controlled play and dictated the tempo against a deep defensive block. Mo Salah, who twice hit the crossbar, and Cody Gakpo looked hungry to score but the equaliser came courtesy of a defender.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flicked in a free kick and found Ibrahima Konate who nodded past an injured Mike Maignan to pull Liverpool level. A second set piece, this one a corner, put the visitors ahead with Virgil van Dijk heading home.

Late in the second half, Dominik Szobozslai volleyed home a cross from Cody Gakpo to secure the points and send the Reds marching on.

Relive the action with our live blog below: