Liveupdated1726607242

AC Milan vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result and reaction as Arne Slot’s men complete comeback win

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool: Goals from Konate, Van Dijk and Szobozslai secured a comeback win for the Reds

Michael Jones
Tuesday 17 September 2024 22:07
Comments
(Getty Images)

Arne Slot celebrated a first European victory as Liverpool head coach as his team defeated AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro to kick off their Champions League campaign with a win.

Things started horribly for the Reds though as Kostas Tsimikas was caught out of position allowing Christian Pulisic to nip into the vacant space and slot home a superb finish with barely two minutes on the clock.

Liverpool responded brilliantly though. They controlled play and dictated the tempo against a deep defensive block. Mo Salah, who twice hit the crossbar, and Cody Gakpo looked hungry to score but the equaliser came courtesy of a defender.

Trent Alexander-Arnold flicked in a free kick and found Ibrahima Konate who nodded past an injured Mike Maignan to pull Liverpool level. A second set piece, this one a corner, put the visitors ahead with Virgil van Dijk heading home.

Late in the second half, Dominik Szobozslai volleyed home a cross from Cody Gakpo to secure the points and send the Reds marching on.

Relive the action with our live blog below:

1726607242

Liverpool’s next opponents

After cruising through this one, Liverpool will now take on Bologna at Anfield in a few weeks time on October 2nd. A second victory there and they’ll be well on their way to the knockout rounds with six of these league phase matches left to play.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 22:07
1726606999

Liverpool defeat AC Milan at San Siro

(REUTERS)
(Fabrizio Carabelli/PA Wire)
(Fabrizio Carabelli/PA Wire)
Mike Jones17 September 2024 22:03
1726606784

Full-time! AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

90+6 mins: There goes the final whistle. Liverpool come from behind to collect all three points in their opening match of this Champions League league phase.

It’s a strong start and Arne Slot will be confident that it can continue and secure the Reds a spot in the knockouts.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:59
1726606503

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

90+3 mins: Federico Chiesa makes his debut for Liverpool as he comes on for the final few minutes of stoppage time. He replaces Mo Salah with Endo Wataru coming on to take the place of Alexis Mac Allister.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:55
1726606404

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

90 mins: Six minutes of added time to play at the end of this match.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:53
1726606383

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

87 mins: Liverpool are keeping Milan in the middle third and not allowing them to push forward. When they do Konate and Van Dijk have command of the box and the counter attack comes quickly.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:53
1726606005

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

82 mins: The ball is flicked over the top for Szoboszlai who flicks a cross into the box. Darwin Nunez runs away from goal to meet it and tries an overhead kick with sails over the top!

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:46
1726605802

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

79 mins: Trent Alexander-Arnold is now taken off by the Liverpool boss with Joe Gomez tasked to see out the rest of the match. It’ll be a familiar pattern with Liverpool dictating play and AC Milan trying to recover possession.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:43
1726605619

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

76 mins: Mo Salah receives the ball from Szoboszlai and works it up to Nunez. The striker hurries into the box and has Luis Diaz free to his left.

Instead he shoots and wins a corner as the strike is deflected behind.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:40
1726605496

AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool

73 mins: Liverpool want more goals. Tsimikas swings a corner ball into the middle of the box and finds Van Dijk again but he sends this header over the top.

Mike Jones17 September 2024 21:38

