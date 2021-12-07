Liverpool enjoy a rare Champions League match without considerable pressure after already clinching first from Group B above Porto, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

The Italians will hope to capitalise on a lack of desperation from the Premier League outfit and hope that Porto fail to win in the other match.

The first match between the sides at Anfield saw the Reds edge a 3-2 win with plenty of thrills and spills,.

And the match concluded with Jordan Henderson’s stunner, but Milan showed great promise in that game, which should hand them confidence in their last-ditch attempt to advance to the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture at the San Siro in Milan:

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 7 December at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, also known as the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport 2, coverage starts at 7:45pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app.

Team news

Pietro Pellegri (groin) has added to the Rossoneri’s injury concerns, joining Olivier Giroud, Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to lead the line, but Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer are out.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita have returned to training and could feature from the bench, but Jurgen Klopp is still without Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and the suspended James Milner.

There could be opportunities for Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Other options as Klopp shuffles the pack are Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino, while Divock Origi has surely earned a start after his late heroics at Molineux.

Jordan Henderson has been in individual training, which may mean a rest from the start here too.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Morton, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Minamino

Odds

AC Milan: 11/10

Draw: 31/10

Liverpool: 13/5

Prediction

Liverpool will rotate heavily here, having already wrapped up top spot in Group B, and Milan are desperate for a result here to either secure third and a path to the Europa League or second ahead of Porto, who have a one point advantage over both the Italians and Atletico Madrid. We’ll lean towards a narrow home win given the desperation to qualify. 2-1.