AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan out of hospital after horror head collision

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is out of hospital after a horror head collision left him unconscious in Friday’s Serie A meeting with Udinese.

Maignan clashed heads with teammate Alex Jimenez in the 51st minute at the Stadio Friuli but, after receiving treatment on the pitch, was fully conscious as he was carried off on a stretcher.

He was transported to hospital for further checks and spent the night under observation before being discharged this morning.

Rossoneri defender Mattia Gabbia provided an update on his skipper after the final whistle, with Milan coming out 4-0 victors.

"Fortunately, Mike is fine,” he said, “We all asked the doctor how he was, and he reassured us by telling us that he's in the hospital for tests, but he's doing OK. He's a great captain."

Jimenez also felt the brunt of the collision but was able to briefly play on, only to be forced off 18 minutes later.

Milan manager Sergio Conceicao hailed the home fans for the support they showed Maignan, with the Udinese faithful cheering as he was carried off the pitch.

This comes after Maignan fell victim to racist abuse from the Udinese fans when Milan last paid a visit to the club in January 2024, which led to the Serie A punishing the Italian outfit by ordering them to play a game behind closed doors.

"It impressed me. The player on the ground, the chaos around him... I have to compliment the Udinese fans,” Conceicao said.

"The player is one thing, and the man is another. They can boo the player, but not the man. That applause was an incredible gesture. In 40 years of football I have seen few gestures like that."

Maignan was substituted with the score at 2-0, with Rafael Leao and Strahinja Pavlovic scoring in the first half.

Theo Hernandez and Tijjani Reijnders took the game beyond doubt with two more goals in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Milan are currently positioned ninth in the table, six points off the Champions League places with six games to play.