West Ham boss Graham Potter has revealed how Lucas Paqueta is immersing himself in football as a distraction from his spot-fixing scandal.

The FA hearing into allegations Paqueta deliberately got himself booked four times for betting purposes began last month.

Both the FA, which is understood to be pushing for a lifetime ban for the Brazilian playmaker if he is found guilty, and West Ham are remaining tight-lipped on the details of the case.

But the latest reports suggest the saga could drag on until beyond the end of the season before a decision is reached.

The FA are pushing for a lifetime ban for Paqueta if found guilty of betting breaches ( Getty Images )

Paqueta, who denies the allegations, has been able to play throughout the hearing and Potter is set to start him again when West Ham head to leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Potter said: "His mindset has been really good. He comes to training and it takes his mind off stuff that is clearly important and serious.

"I haven't noticed any difference in him in training. The distraction is a welcome one for him. We check on him, make sure he's OK and we listen to him. There haven't been any problems."

Potter also gave an update on striker Michail Antonio, who is still recovering from a car accident in December which left him with a broken leg.

"He's just step by step, steady, making progress," said Potter. "But there's no real time on anything, we're just happy he's taking it step by step.

"He's in the gym mostly but he can get out on the pitch and do some more stuff with the physios. It's slowly but surely."