Liverpool vs West Ham Prediction: No mistakes by champions elect
Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield on Sunday and we’ve got two Premier League betting tips for the top-flight encounter
Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Tips
Liverpool host West Ham on Sunday (2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event) and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways following last week’s shock defeat at Fulham.
The Reds were beaten 3-2 at Craven Cottage, going down to only their second league defeat of the season, albeit the result had no bearing on the Premier League title odds on betting sites.
With Arsenal also dropping points, as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Everton, Liverpool’s lead at the top is 11 points, but they will want to wrap up the league title sooner rather than later.
Sunday’s game should give the Reds the perfect opportunity to close in on their 20th league title, with West Ham having won just two of their last 10 matches.
The Hammers sit 38 points behind Liverpool in 16th place which is a far cry from their ninth-place finish last season under David Moyes.
Since appointing Graham Potter in January, they have managed just three wins from 12 and they came against Fulham, Arsenal and Leicester.
Their 1-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates was one of the shocks of the season, with Jarrod Bowen scoring the only goal of the game, but the Hammers look unlikely to repeat that feat at Anfield.
Liverpool vs West Ham Betting Preview: Reds To Get Back On Track
These two sides have already met twice this season and Liverpool have scored five on both occasions, first in the League Cup when they won 5-1 at Anfield, before following it up with a 5-0 league win at the end of December.
Both Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have scored three goals against the Hammers this season, while five other scorers have also been on the scoresheet. In fact, a Liverpool player also scored West Ham’s goal with Jarell Quansah putting through his own net.
No English top-flight team has ever scored five or more goals against another team three times in the same season before, but if anyone was going to do it you wouldn’t put it past Liverpool.
Liverpool have lost just one of their last 57 home games against West Ham in all competitions, winning 42 and drawing 14 in total, and the Reds are currently riding a nine-match winning run at Anfield against the Londoners.
So, it’s no surprise that football betting sites price Liverpool at 1/3 for the win, while you can get 9/1 on a West Ham win and 5/1 on a draw.
You can also get 8/1 on Arne Slot’s side scoring over 4.5 goals for just the fourth time this season but the third against Sunday’s opponents.
The Hammers have kept just two clean sheets in 2025 and only three teams have scored less than them away from home this season.
They have managed just 15 goals, but they have scored in 13 of their 15 games. It’s not out of the question that they’ll score on Sunday, especially after seeing the Reds backline exposed in their last two games against Everton and Fulham.
Liverpool vs West Ham prediction 1: Liverpool to win and both teams to score - 9/5 Betway
Liverpool vs West Ham Tips: Bowen Can Register Against Old Admirers
Jarrod Bowen might have failed to find the levels of last season, but he is still in double figures for the campaign, despite missing the whole of January due to injury.
He has 10 goals so far, compared to the 20 he scored last season but excluding own goals, he has been directly involved in six of West Ham’s last seven goals against Liverpool in all competitions.
He has three goals and three assists since the start of last season and no other striker has more goals or goal involvements than him against the Merseysiders.
Betting sites are offering 14/1 on him scoring first or last, or you can get 2/1 on him scoring or assisting to take his goal involvement to 14 in the league.
Liverpool vs West Ham prediction 2: Bowen to score at any time - 4/1 BetVictor
