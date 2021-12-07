Liverpool travel to AC Milan in what is essentially a Champions League dead rubber for the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Anfield, have already wrapped up top spot and a home second leg in the last 16 from Group B.

That means the luxury of rotating and involving some of the squad players and young talents coming through.

While the Rossoneri must win to advance, with just a point separating them from second-place Porto, who host Atletico Madrid, with the Spaniards also on four points and able to qualify with a win if Liverpool do them a favour.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture at the San Siro in Milan:

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 7 December at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, also known as the San Siro, Milan.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport 2, coverage starts at 7:45pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app.

Team news

Pietro Pellegri (groin) has added to the Rossoneri’s injury concerns, joining Olivier Giroud, Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebic.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will return to lead the line, but Davide Calabria and Simon Kjaer are out.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita have returned to training and could feature from the bench, but Jurgen Klopp is still without Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and the suspended James Milner.

There could be opportunities for Tyler Morton and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Other options as Klopp shuffles the pack are Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino, while Divock Origi has surely earned a start after his late heroics at Molineux.

Jordan Henderson has been in individual training, which may mean a rest from the start here too.

Predicted line-ups

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Morton, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Minamino

Odds

AC Milan: 11/10

Draw: 31/10

Liverpool: 13/5

Prediction

Liverpool will rotate heavily here, having already wrapped up top spot in Group B, and Milan are desperate for a result here to either secure third and a path to the Europa League or second ahead of Porto, who have a one point advantage over both the Italians and Atletico Madrid. We’ll lean towards a narrow home win given the desperation to qualify. 2-1.