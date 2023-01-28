Jump to content

Liveupdated1674910684

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Wham Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 28 January 2023 12:58
Comments
<p>Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca (L) vies to header the ball against Accrington Stanley's English midfielder Tommy Leigh</p>

Leeds United's Spanish midfielder Marc Roca (L) vies to header the ball against Accrington Stanley's English midfielder Tommy Leigh

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Accrington Stanley take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.

We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:

1674910655

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Illan Meslier.

28 January 2023 12:57
1674910654

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Attempt saved. Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.

28 January 2023 12:57
1674910596

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Liam Coyle.

28 January 2023 12:56
1674910594

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.

28 January 2023 12:56
1674910526

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

28 January 2023 12:55
1674910479

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

28 January 2023 12:54
1674910367

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Leeds United 1. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.

28 January 2023 12:52
1674910319

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Offside, Accrington Stanley. Sean McConville tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.

28 January 2023 12:51
1674910274

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).

28 January 2023 12:51
1674910127

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United

Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).

28 January 2023 12:48

