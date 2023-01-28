Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Accrington Stanley take on Leeds United in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley.
We will bring you all the action and updates from the today's game in the live blog below:
Corner, Accrington Stanley. Conceded by Illan Meslier.
Attempt saved. Aaron Pressley (Accrington Stanley) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shaun Whalley.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Liam Coyle.
Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Georginio Rutter.
Offside, Leeds United. Jack Harrison tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Goal! Accrington Stanley 0, Leeds United 1. Jack Harrison (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Bamford.
Offside, Accrington Stanley. Sean McConville tries a through ball, but Shaun Whalley is caught offside.
Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).
Foul by Luis Sinisterra (Leeds United).
