Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Morocco demand Adidas change Algeria kit which ‘steals heritage’

The two nations have previously seen tensions rise both politically and in the sporting arena

Karl Matchett
Friday 30 September 2022 09:40
Comments
(adidas Algeria)

Football kit makers Adidas are at the centre of an argument between two African national teams after producing a new design for Algeria which Morocco officials say is tantamount to cultural appropriation.

The new jersey features blue, yellow and teal patterned geometric shapes which the sports equipment company say is a tribute to one of the famous landmarks in the nation, the Mechouar Palace.

“Algeria culture wear collection, inspired by the architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar palace in Tlemcen,” explained a social media post by Adidas announcing the design.

However, it is argued that the design is akin to zellige, a Moroccan mosaic style, with a representative from that nation’s Ministry of Culture, Youth and Communications responding with a demand to change the kit.

BBC report that Adidas have been given two weeks to make the requested alterations.

Recommended

Lawyer Mourad Elajouti wrote on social media that he had “issued” a legal warning to Adidas HQ in Germany, implying their design was “a cultural acquisition and an attempt to steal [an aspect of] traditional Moroccan cultural heritage and use it outside its context.”

Furthermore, the lawyer added, such disregard of where the style originated from “contributes to the loss and distortion of the identity and history of these cultural elements.”

The two nations have previously had political tensions between them spanning several decades, including the Sand War of 1963, a border conflict which lasted several months. On the pitch, the last time they met was in December 2021 - a penalty shootout win for Algeria following a 2-2 draw at the Arab Cup, which they went on to win.

Having not qualified for the forthcoming Qatar 2022 World Cup, Algeria’s next scheduled match is not until the March international break, when they will face Niger in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Morocco, on the other hand, are preparing for the finals in November and will face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in