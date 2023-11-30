Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brighton travel to AEK Athens in the UefaEuropa League on Thursday as they look to reach the competition’s knockout stages.

Brighton travel to Greece second in the group, and one point behind top-placed Marseille having played four matches.

They have two more points than AEK Athens, but the Greek team got the better of them in the first match of the group stages, with a 3-2 win at the Amex.

But Roberto de Zerbi’s side have been dealing with a host of injury problems, and were without 10 players through injury and suspension for their 3-2 win at Forest.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is AEK Athens vs Brighton?

The Europa League clash will take place on 30 November 2023 at 5.45pm GMT, and will be played at the Agia Sofia Stadium in Athens.

How can I watch it?

AEK Athens vs Brighton will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 streamed through the Discovery + app, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Brighton have been contending with a host of injuries.

Igo Julio, Kaoru Mitoma and James Milner were unavailable for the weekend’s match against Nottingham Forest, but might have recovered in time for the Europa League clash.

Pervis Estupinan is expected to be out for a long time, while Tariq Lamptey is expected to be included.

Predicted line-up

Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Gross; Dahoud, Baleba; Adingra, Pedro, Buonanotte; Ferguson

Odds

AEK Athens 11/5

Draw 2/1

Brighton 10/11

Full odds.

Prediction

Even despite all the injury problems, the English club will see it through. AEK Athens 1-2 Brighton.