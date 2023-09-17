AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Ionut Radu, Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell, Antoine Semenyo, Marcos Senesi, Hamed Traore, David Brooks, Luis Sinisterra, Justin Kluivert.
BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Neto; Max Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Dango Ouattara, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.
After opening the season with a draw against Liverpool and a loss to West Ham, Chelsea's time under Mauricio Pochettino looked to be turning around as they beat Luton Town in the Premier League and scraped past AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Cup. However, they went into the international break on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. As for Bournemouth, they got their first win under Andoni Iraola in the EFL Cup when they knocked out Swansea City, but they're still waiting for their first league victory under him. They've drawn two and lost two, and were denied three points by a late Brentford equaliser last time out.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Bournemouth and Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium!
Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…
