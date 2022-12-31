Jump to content

Liveupdated

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 31 December 2022 14:00
A general view of Vitality Stadium
A general view of Vitality Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Crystal Palace in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672497641

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Bournemouth make one change to the team that lost to Chelsea last time out. It comes on the right side of the defence, with Anthony replacing Stacey. Mepham, who was absent from the last squad through illness, is on the bench.

31 December 2022 14:40
1672497637

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

31 December 2022 14:40
1672497394

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Jack Butland, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard, Malcolm Ebiowei, Chris Richards, Jairo Riedewald, John-Kymani Gordon, David Ozoh.

31 December 2022 14:36
1672497373

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne; Michael Olise, Cheick Doucoure, Jeffrey Schlupp; Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze.

31 December 2022 14:36
1672497256

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Cameron Plain, Jack Stephens, Chris Mepham, Ryan Christie, Joe Rothwell, Jack Stacey, Jamal Lowe, Siriki Dembele, Ben Pearson.

31 December 2022 14:34
1672497233

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

BOURNEMOUTH (5-3-2): Mark Travers; Jaidon Anthony, Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing; Dominic Solanke, Kieffer Moore.

31 December 2022 14:33
1672497007

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

As for Palace, they have lost back-to-back Premier League games after winning three of their previous four. First falling to a narrow defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in their final game before the break, Palace were then thumped by Fulham in their first game back. Residing in 11th position, Palace have won just one of their last nine away league games (D4 L4), failing to score in four of their last five on the road. However, their one win did come on the south coast, beating Southampton 2-1 back in April.

31 December 2022 14:30
1672496741

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

After thrashing Everton in their last game before the World Cup, Bournemouth returned to Premier League action against Chelsea, losing 2-0 at Stamford Bridge. Defeated on two occasions in their first 10 matches after promotion from the Championship, Gary O'Neil’s side have lost four of their last five games, slipping down to 14th place. Six points above the relegation zone, Bournemouth will only be behind Palace on goal difference if they win today.

31 December 2022 14:25
1672496519

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.

31 December 2022 14:21
1672496316

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

31 December 2022 14:18

