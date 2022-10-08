AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Leicester City in the Premier League today.
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tavernier takes a corner for Bournemouth and finds Lerma with a looping cross. The midfielder heads it to Christie, who tries a bicycle kick that hits the defender two yards away.
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Leicester are slowly growing into the game and keeping the ball well when they find themselves in the final third.
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Bournemouth are trying to keep the same tempo when moving forward despite trailing as they search for a quick equaliser.
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Goal Patson Daka
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Soumare wins the ball for Leicester after Solanke spends too long dribbling. Tielemans tries to find Castagne with a long ball down the right wing, but it is overhit and Bournemouth regain possesion.
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Castagne is receiving treatment on the pitch for a cut on his cheek.
AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
The hosts are starting much more confidently here and are not being fazed by the Leicester press. The are keeping the ball and waiting patiently for another opening.
