AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Manchester United in the Premier League today.
It is an important game for Manchester United who cannot afford to let any points slip away in the battle for the Champions League places.
However, Erik Ten Hag’s side could be travelling to the south coast without Marcus Rashford, who missed last weekend’s victory over Wolves with a leg injury.
United will also be cautious going into the match, having suffered eight of their nine losses this season away from Old Trafford, but Ten Hag has named an unchanged team from his side’s 2-0 win against Wolves.
Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neill urged his side to keep pushing for points despite the Cherries securing their own Premier League survival last weekend.
Bournemouth go into the game 14th in the table with 39 points, but O’Neill said in the week he wanted a response following his side’s 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Goal Carlos Henrique Casimiro
Man United are starting to put Bournemouth under a bit of pressure now as they pin the hosts inside their own half.
Casemiro tries his luck with a powerful strike from distance, but his effort is well wide of the Bournemouth goal.
The atmosphere inside the stadium is brilliant as the Bournemouth players look to get off to a quick start in their final home fixture of the season.
Man United get the game underway at Vitality Stadium!
