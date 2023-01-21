(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.

Nottingham Forest handed a debut to striker Chris Wood but were without injured goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the visit to Bournemouth.

New Zealand international Wood, signed on loan from Newcastle on Friday, replaced Gustavo Scarpa, while Wayne Hennessey filled in for Henderson and Willy Boly was preferred to Scott McKenna.

Bournemouth gave a debut to Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara. Cherries boss Gary O'Neil made five changes in total, with Jack Stephens, Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell and Jordan Zemura also brought in.

