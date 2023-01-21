AFC Bournemouth vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League today.
Nottingham Forest handed a debut to striker Chris Wood but were without injured goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the visit to Bournemouth.
New Zealand international Wood, signed on loan from Newcastle on Friday, replaced Gustavo Scarpa, while Wayne Hennessey filled in for Henderson and Willy Boly was preferred to Scott McKenna.
Bournemouth gave a debut to Burkina Faso forward Dango Ouattara. Cherries boss Gary O'Neil made five changes in total, with Jack Stephens, Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell and Jordan Zemura also brought in.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
BOURNEMOUTH (4-4-2): Neto; Adam Smith, Jack Stephens, Lloyd Kelly, Jordan Zemura; Ryan Christie, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Jaidon Anthony; Dango Ouattara, Kieffer Moore.
As for Forest, they will be coming into the game full of confidence after securing back-to-back Premier League wins. Collecting their first away league victory against Southampton, they then beat rivals Leicester City thanks to a brace from Brennan Johnson. Bottom of the league at the start of October, Steve Cooper’s team are now five points clear of the drop zone. Losing just three of their last 11 games, a win today will put them on the same points as Palace, who play later today.
Since drawing with Fulham in the middle of October, Bournemouth have dropped from ninth to 17th place in the Premier League. Gary O'Neil’s side have lost eight of their last nine games, with their only win coming against Everton. Failing to score in their previous four matches, Bournemouth are just one point above the regelation zone and will move into the bottom three if they lose today. However, the home side will be encouraged by their form against Forest, winning four of the last five league encounters. In the reverse fixture, Bournemouth came from behind to win 3-2 at the City Ground.
Hello and welcome to the live commentary for the Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.
