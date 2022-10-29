Jump to content

updated

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 October 2022 15:01
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Tottenham in the Premier League today.

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil recalled Mark Travers for the visit of Tottenham.

Travers, who had not played since the 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool in August, replaced Neto, who missed out with a hamstring injury. Dominic Solanke was fit enough to start for the hosts after a knock away to West Ham on Monday.

Spurs made six changes from the midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon with Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur among those rested and on the bench.

Matt Doherty, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura also dropped out but were named as substitutes and Cristian Romero was rested. Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon earned recalls.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

29 October 2022 15:00
29 October 2022 15:00
Bournemouth have lost seven of their 10 Premier League meetings against Tottenham. Their one victory came in May 2019 against a Spurs side that had two players sent off. The visitors will be confident of a victory here, but it will not be a given.

29 October 2022 14:56
There are two changes to Spurs from their last Premier League outing. Hojbjerg starts ahead of Bentancur, as does Davies for Dier.

29 October 2022 14:55
Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil makes three changes to his team from their 2-0 defeat away to West Ham United. Travers replaces the injured Neto in goal. Zemura and Moore also come in.

29 October 2022 14:50
29 October 2022 14:50
SUBS: Eric Dier, Lucas Moura, Japhet Tanganga, Rodrigo Bentancur, Djed Spence, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Bryan Gil, Matt Doherty.

29 October 2022 14:46
TOTTENHAM (3-5-2): Hugo Lloris (c); Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Ben Davies; Emerson, Oliver Skipp, Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Sessegnon; Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min.

29 October 2022 14:45
SUBS: Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Fredericks, Ben Pearson, Cameron Plain, Jack Stephens, Jamal Lowe, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Christie.

29 October 2022 14:44
BOURNEMOUTH (4-2-3-1): Mark Travers; Jordan Zemura, Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Adam Smith (c); Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma; Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

29 October 2022 14:43

