Follow live coverage as Bournemouth face Tottenham in the Premier League today.

Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil recalled Mark Travers for the visit of Tottenham.

Travers, who had not played since the 9-0 thrashing at Liverpool in August, replaced Neto, who missed out with a hamstring injury. Dominic Solanke was fit enough to start for the hosts after a knock away to West Ham on Monday.

Spurs made six changes from the midweek draw with Sporting Lisbon with Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur among those rested and on the bench.

Matt Doherty, Ivan Perisic and Lucas Moura also dropped out but were named as substitutes and Cristian Romero was rested. Davinson Sanchez, Clement Lenglet, Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon earned recalls.

