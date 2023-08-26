AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Vitality Stadium
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Vicario clears his lines, sending it long for Bissouma, who flicks it onto Kulusevski. He has a clear run into the box, but Kelly recovers well to get across and block his cross towards Richarlison.
SAVE! Spurs break quickly once more, with Son driving down the left for Spurs. He pulls it back to Sarr on the edge of the box, and he tries to place his shot into the far bottom corner, but Neto holds it.
The corner is swung into the box by Rothwell and he picks out Kelly, who rises highest at the far post. He nods it down into the middle, and Zabarnyi tries to hit it on the volley, but he completely misses the ball.
Bournemouth are looking to make a quick response to going behind as they work it down their left. Kerkez jinks away from Porro so he can clip a cross into the middle, but it's just too high for Solanke.
Assist Pape Matar Sarr
Spurs are starting to up the pressure here, but their final ball into the box is just letting them down. Sarr and Kulusevski both put good balls into the box, but Bournemouth are equal to it.
GOOD SAVE! It's a nervy moment at the back for Neto as his clearance is cut out by Son and his touch takes it to Maddison. He darts into the box before drilling a low shot across goal from the left, but the keeper gets down to deny him.
Bournemouth won 3-2 away from home the last time they faced Spurs in April last season, but the Cherries have never won consecutive league meetings with them before.
Maddison spins before taking aim at goal, and there are some shouts for a handball against Aarons as he blocks it. The shot deflected off Richarlison in front of him before striking his arm though, and nothing is given.
Billing forces Sarr into an error, and his wayward pass gifts possession back to Bournemouth. Kelly tries to pick out Semenyo with a big switch of play, but gets it all wrong and Spurs have the ball once more.
