Afcon 2025: Fixtures, results and quarter-final schedule in full from Africa Cup of Nations

Morocco host the 24-nation tournament as Ivory Coast return to defend their crown

Algeria reach AFCON quarterfinal after dramatic win over DRC

And then there were eight. The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final line-up was finalised on Tuesday with Algeria and defending champions Ivory Coast booking the last places.

Algeria needed a brilliant strike from Adil Boulbina at the end of extra time to beat Congo 1-0, and Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande both scored and set up each other’s goals as Ivory Coast progressed with a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Bazoumana Toure sealed the Elephants’ win.

The defending champiosn next face Egypt in Agadir in the last quarter-final on Saturday, after Algeria play Nigeria in Marrakech.

Mali face 2021 winner Senegal in the first quarter-final in Tangier on Friday, before host nation Morocco entertain five-time winner Cameroon in Rabat’s near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where the winner will also play the semi-final and final on 18 January if it progresses that far.

The winner of Morocco’s quarter-final against Cameroon will face the winner of Algeria v Nigeria on 14 January.

The other semi-final — between the winners of Mali v Senegal and Egypt v Ivory Coast — will be played on the same day earlier in Tangier.

Here is the schedule and kick-off times for the quarter-finals and beyond:

Ivory Coast won the tournament two years ago
Ivory Coast won the tournament two years ago (AFP via Getty Images)

Afcon 2025 fixture schedule

All times GMT

Quarter-finals

Friday, January 9, 2026

Mali v Senegal | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Cameroon v Morocco | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Saturday, January 10, 2026

Algeria v Nigeria | 4:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Egypt v Ivory Coast | 7:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Semi-finals

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Quarter-final 1 Winner v Quarter-final 4 Winner | 5:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Quarter-final 3 Winner v Quarter-final 2 Winner | 8:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Third-place play-off

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Semi-final 1 Loser v Semi-final 2 Loser | 4:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Final

Sunday, January 18, 2026

Semi-final 1 Winner v Semi-final 2 Winner | 7:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Results

Sunday, December 21, 2025

Morocco 2-0 Comoros | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Monday, December 22, 2025

Mali 1-1 Zambia | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

South Africa 2-1 Angola | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Egypt 2-1 Zimbabwe | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Tuesday, December 23, 2025

DR Congo 1-0 Benin | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco

Senegal 3-0 Botswana | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Nigeria 2-1 Tanzania | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco

Tunisia 3-1 Uganda | Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

Wednesday, December 24, 2025

Burkina Faso 2-1 Equatorial Guinea | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Algeria 3-0 Sudan | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco

Ivory Coast 1-0 Mozambique | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Cameroon 1-0 Gabon Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Friday, December 26, 2025

Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Egypt 1-0 South Africa | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Zambia 0-0 Comoros | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Morocco 1-1 Mali | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Benin 1-0 Botswana | Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

Senegal 1-1 Congo DR | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco

Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Gabon 2-3 Mozambique | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco

Ivory Coast 1-1 Cameroon | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Monday, December 29, 2025

Angola 0-0 Egypt | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Zimbabwe 2-3 South Africa | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Comoros 0-0 Mali | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Zambia 0-3 Morocco | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia | 4:00 PM | Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco

Uganda 1-3 Nigeria | 4:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco

Benin 0-3 Senegal | 7:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Botswana 0-3 Congo DR | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Equatorial Guinea 1-3 Algeria | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco

Sudan 0-2 Burkina Faso | 4:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Gabon 2-3 Ivory Coast | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

Mozambique 1-2 Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Round of 16

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Senegal 3-1 Sudan | 4:00 PM | Stade Ibn-Batouta, Tangier, Morocco

Mali 1-1 Tunisia - Mali won 3-2 on penalties | 7:00 PM | Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, Morocco

Sunday, January 4, 2026

Morocco 1-0 Tanzania | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat, Morocco

South Africa 1-2 Cameroon | 7:00 PM | Stade El Barid, Rabat, Morocco

Monday, January 5, 2026

Egypt 3-1 Benin | 4:00 PM | Le Grand Stade Agadir, Agadir, Morocco

Nigeria 4-0 Mozambique | 7:00 PM | Complexe Sportif de Fès, Fès, Morocco

Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Algeria 1-0 DR Congo | 4:00 PM | Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat, Morocco

Ivory Coast 3-0 Burkino Faso | 7:00 PM | Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech, Morocco

