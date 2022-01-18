Today brings another two groups to a close at the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, with the quartet of nations in Group B and C playing their final fixtures in this round.

Four countries will be guaranteed progression into the knock-out stage by the end of the night, while two more will have to wait and see if their points tallies are enough to go through as one of the best four third-placed sides.

First up are the final Group B fixtures, with Guinea and Senegal in the driving seat so far but Malawi also having a chance to stay in the conversation.

Gabon against Morocco is the stand-out encounter, both unbeaten in Group C so far - but Ghana will still be hoping to snatch a top-two finish as well.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s games.

When is the match?

Gabon vs Morcco kicks off at 7pm GMT on Tuesday, 18 January 2022 in Yaounde.

Where can I watch it?

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Today’s full list of AFCON games

Malawi vs Senegal - 4pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Football)

Zimbabwe vs Guinea - 4pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Gabon vs Morocco - 7pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Premier League)

Ghana vs Comoros - 7pm GMT (live on Sky Sports Mix)

Prediction

Morocco have the greater depth and that should be enough to at the very least ensure they finish the group stage unbeaten - a 1-1 draw in this fixture. Elsewhere, a Senegal win over Malawi will see them through, Ghana to win against Comoros to seal a good third-place points tally and Guinea to easily beat Zimbabwe.