The final sides at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to get their campaigns underway are finally in action today, with three fixtures across Groups E and F on the agenda.

So far it has been a relatively tight and low-scoring group stage, with only the hosts Cameroon managing to score more than once in a game.

After Senegal and Morocco took late chances and won their games on Monday, Tuesday saw Kelechi Iheanacho strike to earn Nigeria three points against Egypt.

Several Premier League-based players are likely to be involved including Maxwel Cornet, Nicolas Pepe, Eric Bailly, Yves Bissouma and Moussa Djenepo.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s games.

Who is playing and what time are the matches?

Tunisia face Mali at 1pm GMT in Limbe.

Mauritania play Gambia at 4pm GMT at the same stadium.

Finally, Equatorial Guinea meet Ivory Coast at 7pm in Douala.

Where can I watch them?

The first two matches will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football. The late game is only on Sky Sports Premier League. All three fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Odds to win matches

Tunisia vs Mali:

Tunisia 33/19

Draw 15/8

Mali 11/5

Mauritania vs Gambia:

Mauritania 13/7

Draw 2/1

Gambia 39/19

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast:

Equatorial Guinea 19/1

Draw 5/1

Ivory Coast 5/18

Latest odds to win AFCON

Senegal 7/2

Algeria 5/1

Nigeria 6/1

Ivory Coast 8/1

Morocco 8/1

Cameroon 9/1

Egypt 12/1

Mali 16/1

Ghana 25/1

Prediction

Tunisia and Mali to kick-off the day with a 1-1 draw; a narrow 1-0 win to Mauritania; Ivory Coast to end the day with the biggest margin of victory at the tournament so far, 3-0.