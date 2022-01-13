Every nation involved in the Africa Cup of Nations has officially played a game now and the second round of group phase games begins on Thursday.

That means hosts Cameroon are back on our screens, with the two fixtures today both coming in Group A.

Controversy surrounded Wednesday’s early game when the referee blew for full-time before the 90-minute mark between Mali and Tunisia, while the likes of Sadio Mane and Cameroon’s own Vincent Aboubakar have already made their mark on the tournament.

With the top two from each group going through as well as the four-best third-place teams, the hosts know a second win here will seal their progress to the knock-outs.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s games.

Who is playing and what time are the matches?

Cameroon play Ethiopia at 4pm in the day’s first fixture.

The second match sees Cabo Verde face Burkina Faso.

Both matches are in Group A.

Where can I watch them?

The first match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football. The second game is only on Sky Sports Premier League. Both fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers.

Odds to win matches

Cameroon vs Ethiopia:

Cameroon 1/4

Draw 11/2

Ethiopia 20/1

Cabo Verde vs Burkina Faso:

Cabo Verde 11/4

Draw 2/1

Burkina Faso 17/12

Latest odds to win AFCON

Senegal 7/2

Algeria 5/1

Nigeria 7/1

Morocco 7/1

Cameroon 7/1

Ivory Coast 8/1

Egypt 12/1

Mali 12/1

Ghana 25/1

Prediction

Cameroon should stroll to victory in their second game as they look to continue their good start. 2-0 to the hosts there. Later, the second clash will likely be far tighter and the onus will be on Burkina Faso to put points on the board, so we’ll go for a 1-1 draw.