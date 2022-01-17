The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the last batch of group-stage games and the hosts, along with their Group A rivals, will be the first nation to complete their opening fixtures.

Cameroon have impressed so far as one of the more attack-minded, adventurous sides of the tournament - putting four goals past Ethiopia certainly helped in that regard last time out. They are on six points, with Burkina Faso and Cabo Verde both on three and Ethiopia pointless after two games.

There’s still everything to play for though, for all four sides: Second place guarantees progression to the last 16, but four third-placed teams from the groups will also go through.

As such, a final-game win could prove all-important, particularly with the amount of late points which have been won across the last week or so at the tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Monday’s games.

Who is playing and what time are the matches?

The final two Group A games will be played simultaneously, kicking off at 4pm GMT.

Cameroon face Cabo Verde in Yaounde.

Burkina Faso against Ethiopia will be played in Bafoussam.

Where can I watch them?

Cameroon vs Cabo Verde will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, while Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia is on Sky Sports Premier League. Both fixtures can be streamed on the Sky Go app for subscribers.

Odds to win matches

Cameroon vs Cabo Verde

Cameroon 13/18

Draw 12/5

Cabo Verde 9/2

Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia

Burkina Faso 7/11

Draw 11/4

Ethiopia 13/2

Latest odds to win AFCON

Algeria 5/1

Senegal 5/1

Cameroon 6/1

Nigeria 6/1

Morocco 6/1

Ivory Coast 7/1

Mali 12/1

Egypt 12/1

Prediction

Cameroon to make it a clean sweep three from three in the groups with a 2-0 win. Burkina Faso will seal second place in the group with a 2-0 win of their own.