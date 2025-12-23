Senegal open Afcon title bid with 3-0 victory as Nigeria labour to win over Tanzania

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicolas Jackson scored twice and Senegal started their Africa Cup of Nations title bid with a comfortable 3-0 win over Botswana on Tuesday, before Nigeria opened with a nervy 2-1 victory over Tanzania.

Both teams are among the favorites for the 35th edition of the tournament, but only one lived up to its billing.

Senegal substitute Cherif Ndiaye completed his team's scoring after Botswana goalkeeper Goitseone Phoko had prevented worse for the Zebras, who lined up with five at the back and were pinned back for most of the game.

But while Nigeria got a Group C win in Fez, the performance may cause concern.

The Super Eagles made the better start and should have scored long before Semi Ajayi finally broke the deadlock in the 36th with a header off Alex Iwobi's cross after a short corner.

Charles M'Mombwa equalized against the run of play early in the second half, and though Ademola Lookman replied almost straight away with a fine strike, the Taifa Stars' goal seemed to drain Nigerian confidence away.

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen, who had earlier had a would-be goal ruled out for offside, was unhappy when he went off in the 86th minute.

Ibrahim Hamad missed the last chance for Tanzania, and Nigeria — the beaten finalists in the last edition — ultimately had enough experience to hold on.

open image in gallery Victor Osimhen had a goal disallowed ( AFP via Getty Images )

Senegal, winners of the 2021 edition, could have scored more against a team ranked 138th in the world, all amid heavy downpour on the third day of what is shaping up to be the wettest and coldest Africa Cup to date.

Jackson, who has had limited opportunities at Bayern Munich since his summer switch from Chelsea, missed a host of chances. The first came early with Phoko getting the better of their one-on-one, before Pape Gueye fired over, and Phoko made another great save to deny Sadio Mane.

Many more chances were missed before Jackson finally broke the deadlock in the 40th minute with a simple finish to Ismail Jakobs' fast cross.

Botswana initially showed more attacking ambition after the break, but that yielded more counterattacking opportunities for the Teranga Lions, who quickly resumed their earlier dominance.

open image in gallery Senegal ran out 3-0 winners in their opener ( AP )

Jackson used both feet before sweeping in the ball in for his second goal in the 58th from Ismaila Sarr's cross.

Phoko remained the busiest Botswana player as Jackson's frustrations grew. Jackson went off for Ndiaye in the 78th minute and the substitute wrapped up the scoring in the last minute.

Elias Achouri scored twice and Tunisia dealt Nigeria a warning with a 3-1 win over Uganda in Group C.

Ellyes Skhiri also scored for the Carthage Eagles, who were buoyed by vocal support, with Denis Omedi getting Uganda's consolation goal in stoppage time.

An early goal from Theo Bongonda was enough for Congo to beat Benin 1-0 in Group D's first game.

AP