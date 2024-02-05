Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the semi-final stages, as Ivory Coast plays host for the second time in the competition’s history.

Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, but the reigning champions have been knocked about amid a flurry of surprising results. The previous beaten finalists, Egypt, have also been knocked out, as have World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who many tipped to go all the way here.

After a dramatic set of quarter-finals where Nigeria snuck through, South Africa won a penalty shootout and Ivory Coast needed a 90th-minute equaliser and a 120th-minute winner to advance, the semi-final line-up is: Nigeria v South Africa and Ivory Coast v DR Congo.

The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.

Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

How to watch on TV

Every knockout match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.

The remaining matches will also be broadcast live on either BBC Two or BBC Three.

To watch online, Sky Sports customers can stream every match via the Sky Go app or website. BBC licence-fee payers can stream matches via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Semi-finals

Wednesday 7 February

SF1: Nigeria vs South Africa QF4, Bouake (17:00) – live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

SF2: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00) – live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Premier League

Third place play-off

Saturday 10 February

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00) – live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Football

Final

Sunday 11 February

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00) – live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football

Venues

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000

Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000

Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000

Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000

Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000