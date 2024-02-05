Afcon semi-final schedule: Africa Cup of Nations fixtures, start times and TV channels
Ivory Coast are hosting the rearranged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
The Africa Cup of Nations has reached the semi-final stages, as Ivory Coast plays host for the second time in the competition’s history.
Of the 24 nations taking part in the Afcon, Senegal were installed as the pre-tournament favourites, but the reigning champions have been knocked about amid a flurry of surprising results. The previous beaten finalists, Egypt, have also been knocked out, as have World Cup semi-finalists Morocco, who many tipped to go all the way here.
After a dramatic set of quarter-finals where Nigeria snuck through, South Africa won a penalty shootout and Ivory Coast needed a 90th-minute equaliser and a 120th-minute winner to advance, the semi-final line-up is: Nigeria v South Africa and Ivory Coast v DR Congo.
The tournament is officially Afcon 2023, despite taking place in 2024, after it was pushed back several months due to concerns over the Senegalese heat in the summer months.
Here is the full schedule of fixtures, dates and kick-off times, and get all the latest football betting sites offers here.
How to watch on TV
Every knockout match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.
The remaining matches will also be broadcast live on either BBC Two or BBC Three.
To watch online, Sky Sports customers can stream every match via the Sky Go app or website. BBC licence-fee payers can stream matches via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.
Semi-finals
Wednesday 7 February
SF1: Nigeria vs South Africa QF4, Bouake (17:00) – live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
SF2: Ivory Coast vs DR Congo, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00) – live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Premier League
Third place play-off
Saturday 10 February
Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (20:00) – live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Football
Final
Sunday 11 February
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2, Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (20:00) – live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football
Venues
Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan, 60,000
Felix Houphoet Boigny, Adidjan, 33,000
Stade de la Paix, Bouake, 40,000
Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo, 20,000
Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro, 20,000
Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro, 20,000
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies