Ada Hegerberg back in Norway squad ahead of Euro 2022 after five-year absence

Ada Hegerberg has returned to the Norway squad and will play at the European Championships in England this summer after announcing a return to international football for the first time since 2017.

Hegerberg, the inaugural winner of the Ballon D’Or Feminin in 2018 and record goalscorer in the Women’s Champions League, had made herself unavailable for international selection after expressing frustration at a lack of support for women’s football in Norway.

As a result, Hegerberg missed the 2019 World Cup in France, where Norway lost to England in the quarter-finals, but the 26-year-old Lyon striker will return to international action for Norway’s World Cup qualifiers next month ahead of Euro 2022 this July.

“I love football, and I want to play football,” Hegerberg said on Thursday. “I took a decision in 2017 that I stood by. But I had lot of time to reflect over the past two years, on many aspects.

“I was able to have very honest discussions with the federation, through [Norwegian Football Federation president] Lise [Klaveness] at first. I am very glad to be able to come back with the team and get a new story started.”

Hegerberg told the Guardian in 2020 that she had grown frustrated at a lack of opportunities for girls to play football and unequal treatment between the men’s and women’s teams.

Hegerberg suffered a cruciate ligament injury in January 2020 and did not return to the pitch until October last year. She has scored 11 goals in 16 appearances for Lyon so far this season.

Norway are in a group with England, Northern Ireland and Austria at the Euros this summer.