Sergio Aguero reminded everyone of his quality with a stunning goal in Manchester City’s 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the striker’s future remains uncertain.

The Argentina international is set to leave City this summer after 10 years at the club but is yet to announce where he’ll be playing next season.

Aguero is City’s record goalscorer, and netted his 182nd Premier League goal on Saturday, but has struggled for form and fitness over the past 12 months.

The striker will be 33 by the start of the next campaign, but despite his age there are set to number of Europe’s top clubs interest in signing him once his contract expires this summer.

Here’s a look at where Aguero could be playing his football by the start of next season.

Could Aguero still stay?

Even though Manchester City have confirmed his departure, there is nothing stopping the club changing their minds and offering the striker a new deal.

It may be in their interest to do so. City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for Aguero following the 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the 32-year-old returning from a knee injury that had ruled him out of Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain to score at Selhurst Park.

Guardiola has also claimed that City cannot afford to buy an expensive replacement this summer, such as Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, which means that City’s most cost-effective option might be renewing Aguero’s contract for another year.

This is unlikely, however. After playing at such a high level since arriving in England in 2011, and with his status as a club legend in place, it is surely in both the club’s and player’s best interest to part ways on good terms. Helping the club to its first Champions League would certainly be a perfect way to do that.

Who is he linked with?

Barcelona are the favourites to land Aguero, with Lionel Messi said to be keen to play alongside his Argentina team-mate and close friend at the Nou Camp.

Signing Aguero as a free agent would also suit the Spanish side, who are struggling with debt and may not be able to afford transfer fees this summer.

Chelsea have also emerged as a possible destination, if Aguero decides to remain in the Premier League. The Blues have been lacking a top goalscorer this season, with Timo Werner struggling for goals in his debut season at the club, so Thomas Tuchel’s side could view Aguero as a short-term solution to bolster their strike force.

A move back to Argentina is also an option, while Aguero will undoubtedly attract interest from clubs in the United States of America, China and Turkey.

What are the odds?

Barcelona 4/11

Chelsea 9/2

Atletico Madrid 10/1

Any Argentine club 14/1

Any MLS club 14/1

Real Madrid 20/1

Arsenal 25/1

Paris Saint-Germain 25/1

Juventus 25/1

Inter Milan 25/1

Leeds 25/1

Any Chinese club 25/1

West Ham 33/1

Monaco 33/1

Any Turkish club 33/1

Bayern Munich 40/1

Tottenham 50/1

Everton 50/1

Liverpool 50/1

Manchester United 50/1

All odds via Betfair