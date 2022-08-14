Ajaccio vs Lens LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade François Coty
Follow live coverage as Ajaccio take on Lens in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Ajaccio vs Lens
Attempt blocked. Thomas Mangani (Ajaccio) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ajaccio vs Lens
Foul by Facundo Medina (Lens).
Ajaccio vs Lens
Offside, Ajaccio. Benjamin Leroy tries a through ball, but Bevic Moussiti-Oko is caught offside.
Ajaccio vs Lens
Attempt missed. David da Costa (Lens) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Ajaccio vs Lens
Foul by Loïs Openda (Lens).
Ajaccio vs Lens
Attempt missed. Cyrille Bayala (Ajaccio) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Mangani following a set piece situation.
Ajaccio vs Lens
Foul by Kevin Danso (Lens).
Ajaccio vs Lens
Foul by Kevin Danso (Lens).
Ajaccio vs Lens
Foul by Mounaim El Idrissy (Ajaccio).
Ajaccio vs Lens
Jonathan Gradit (Lens) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
