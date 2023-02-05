Jump to content

Ajaccio vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stade François Coty

Sports Staff
Sunday 05 February 2023 13:00
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ajaccio take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1675606928

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 February 2023 14:22
1675606861

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Attempt missed. Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cyrille Bayala.

5 February 2023 14:21
1675606754

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 February 2023 14:19
1675606711

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Florian Chabrolle (Ajaccio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

5 February 2023 14:18
1675606708

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Foul by Florian Chabrolle (Ajaccio).

5 February 2023 14:18
1675606686

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

5 February 2023 14:18
1675606592

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Attempt saved. Florian Chabrolle (Ajaccio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

5 February 2023 14:16
1675606587

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Cyrille Bayala (Ajaccio) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box.

5 February 2023 14:16
1675606467

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Mostafa Mohamed.

5 February 2023 14:14
1675606390

Ajaccio vs Nantes

Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 February 2023 14:13

