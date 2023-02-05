Ajaccio vs Nantes LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Stade François Coty
Follow live coverage as Ajaccio take on Nantes in Ligue 1 today.
Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.
After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.
Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.
Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Attempt missed. Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cyrille Bayala.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Florian Chabrolle (Ajaccio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Foul by Florian Chabrolle (Ajaccio).
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Mohamed Youssouf (Ajaccio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Attempt saved. Florian Chabrolle (Ajaccio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Cyrille Bayala (Ajaccio) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Mostafa Mohamed.
Ajaccio vs Nantes
Mounaïm El Idrissy (Ajaccio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
