Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1683471303

Ajaccio vs Toulouse LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Stade François Coty

Sports Staff
Sunday 07 May 2023 13:00
Comments
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
A general view of the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir
(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Ajaccio take on Toulouse in Ligue 1 today.

Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.

After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.

Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.

Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1683471238

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Match ends, Ajaccio 0, Toulouse 0.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471222

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Second Half ends, Ajaccio 0, Toulouse 0.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471213

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471209

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Delay in match because of an injury Vincent Marchetti (Ajaccio).

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471206

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 May 2023 15:53
1683471144

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Delay in match (Toulouse).

7 May 2023 15:52
1683470857

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Attempt missed. Clément Vidal (Ajaccio) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

7 May 2023 15:47
1683470821

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Corner, Ajaccio. Conceded by Rasmus Nicolaisen.

7 May 2023 15:47
1683470771

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Substitution, Ajaccio. Cyrille Bayala replaces Kevin Spadanuda.

7 May 2023 15:46
1683470749

Ajaccio vs Toulouse

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

7 May 2023 15:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in