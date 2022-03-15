Ajax and Benfica meet once more on Tuesday night, with a place in the Uefa Champions League quarter-finals at stake and the tie evenly poised after a 2-2 draw in the first leg.

The Dutch side squandered several chances and gave up the lead twice in Portugal, so they’ll know they need a more ruthless streak about them this time if they are to make the last eight.

Both sides have been involved in another title fight domestically this season, but only Ajax have maintained the pace of late and they are two points clear at the top of the Eredivisie, while Benfica have shown nowhere near enough consistency and are now 12 off the pace, third in the Primeira.

Erik ten Hag’s side will remain favourites to progress given they are on home soil, but they must show improvement on recent performances defensively.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Ajax vs Benfica?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 15 March 2022 in Amsterdam.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Both Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelenburg are out for the hosts, so Andre Onana will be in goal despite his impending departure from the club. Sean Klaiber is also out; Jurrien Timber should return to the team.

Benfica are missing Rodrigo Pinho, Lucas Verissimo and forward Haris Seferovic. Nicolas Otamendi should return after missing the weekend.

Predicted line-ups

AJX - Onana, Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Tagliafico, Alvarez, Gravenberch, Antony, Berghuis, Tadic, Haller

BEN - Vlachodimos, Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo, Rafa, Taarabt, Weigl, Everton, Ramos, Nunez

Odds

Ajax 5/12

Draw 9/2

Benfica 7/1

Prediction

The Dutch side to have enough attacking firepower to breach their Portuguese visitors, even if their own back line is not in top form of late. Ajax 2-1 Benfica (agg 4-3).