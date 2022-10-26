✕ Close 'Liverpool are still a top team' - Ajax boss on Klopp's out of form side

Liverpool are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League last-16 and will achieve that goal if they do not lose to Ajax tonight. The Reds currently sit second in Group A having won three of their four group games and are six points clear of Ajax in third. They are still in the running to win the group but with Napoli undefeated and scoring freely that may prove to be a difficult task. Their opponents this evening also have an outside chance of pipping Liverpool to second place but will need to win both of their final two matches in the group stages to do so.

There’s a lot at stake then when these sides clash at the Johan Cruyff arena in what will be a testing encounter for Liverpool. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to Joel Matip’s 89th minute header though the Reds should have seen the game out long before then. Since that loss Ajax have been defeated by Napoli twice but come into the game on the back of consecutive wins in the Eredivisie where they’ve notched up 11 goals in two games.

The Dutch side will pose a threat to Liverpool’s weakened squad. Jurgen Klopp is unable to call on the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota who are injured and Darwin Nunez missed the loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a knock too. Add in the absences of Matip and Ibrahaim Konate and this could be a challenging night for the Reds.

Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League: