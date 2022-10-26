Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight - live
Liverpool need one point to qualify for the knockout rounds as they travel to Ajax in the Champions League
Liverpool are on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League last-16 and will achieve that goal if they do not lose to Ajax tonight. The Reds currently sit second in Group A having won three of their four group games and are six points clear of Ajax in third. They are still in the running to win the group but with Napoli undefeated and scoring freely that may prove to be a difficult task. Their opponents this evening also have an outside chance of pipping Liverpool to second place but will need to win both of their final two matches in the group stages to do so.
There’s a lot at stake then when these sides clash at the Johan Cruyff arena in what will be a testing encounter for Liverpool. They won the reverse fixture 2-1 thanks to Joel Matip’s 89th minute header though the Reds should have seen the game out long before then. Since that loss Ajax have been defeated by Napoli twice but come into the game on the back of consecutive wins in the Eredivisie where they’ve notched up 11 goals in two games.
The Dutch side will pose a threat to Liverpool’s weakened squad. Jurgen Klopp is unable to call on the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota who are injured and Darwin Nunez missed the loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday with a knock too. Add in the absences of Matip and Ibrahaim Konate and this could be a challenging night for the Reds.
Follow all the action as Liverpool take on Ajax in the Champions League:
A lnadmark for Alisson
Brazilian keeper Alisson will make his 200th Liverpool appearance if he plays.
The 30-year-old, who joined the Reds in 2018, has registered 89 clean sheets in 199 league and cup games.
Salah to eclipse Gerrard?
Following his record-breaking, six-minute hat-trick in Glasgow last time out in the Champions League Mo Salah is now just two goals shy of Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool record of 41 goals in European competition.
Will he overcome Gerrard’s tally tonight?
Group A permutations
Liverpool will earn a place in the last 16 if they avoid defeat at Johan Cruyff Arena tonight but if Jurgen Klopp’s men lose they will require a point against Napoli at Anfield on November 1st to be certain of progressing - Napoli have already sealed their place in the first knockout round.
If Liverpool fail to beat Ajax and Napoli defeat Rangers tonight, then Luciano Spalletti’s side will be confirmed as group winners.
The Reds can still claim top spot if they better Napoli’s results by four points in the remaining two rounds of fixtures or if both teams win tonight and Liverpool then beat Napoli by a margin of four goals or more in the final group game.
Third-placed Ajax must beat Liverpool to keep their hopes of qualification alive, while Rangers have already been eliminated but are still able to finish in third position and claim a place in the Europa League’s round of 32.
‘We will do everything we can to win‘
Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder knows his team must win this game to prevent Liverpool from joining Napoli in the next round as the two qualifiers from Group A and he says that his players believe they can overcome the reds tonight.
“In the end it’s about the points. We have to believe we can do it and show healthy courage and aggression,” said Schreuder.
“We will do everything we can to win until the end. If we have to be satisfied with a point, then that’s what we will have to do. But we want to go for the win for as long as possible.”
Injury updates from Klopp
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, was asked to give updates on the status of those players who are currently sidelined through injury and the manager threw out a few tidbits.
Speaking about Thiago Alcantara, Klopp simply replied: “still out.”
He added: “[Konate] is here. Ready to play minutes, I would say. He could play the first minutes but that would not make too much sense, so minutes yes. That’s it. Nothing new yet.
“[Darwin Nunez] trained normal yesterday and today. So yes, in this moment, he is available.”
Ajax vs Liverpoolearly team news and predicted line-ups
Darwin Nunez is back fit for Liverpool after missing the defeat at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring worry, while Ibrahima Konate is set to return to the bench.
Thiago Alacantara remains out with an ear infection, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota long-term absentees.
Jurgen Klopp has been left frustrated after leaving Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita out of Liverpool’s Champions League squad as they thought that neither would be fit for their six matches in Group A.
Kenneth Taylor, Devyne Rensch and Edson Alvarez should return for Ajax.
Predicted line-ups
Ajax: Pasveer; Sanchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Klaassen, Alvarez, Berghuis; Tadic, Kudus, Bergwijn
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Firmino, Nunez
Ajax vs Liverpool
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Ajax host Liverpool in Group A.
Jurgen Klopp’s side need to collect just one more point to make it through to the knockout stages of Europe’s top competition and they will be hoping to secure qualification with one match left to go in the group stages. Back in September the Reds needed Joel Matip’s 89th minute header to get past tonight’s opponents after Ajax levelled the again 1-1 in the first half at Anfield. It was a frustrating night for Liverpool who bossed possession and chances created but were not clinical in front of goal.
Those problems may come to the fore again this evening as Liverpool juggle another injury crisis that has seen Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota sidelined. Darwin Nunez missed the Premier League defeat to Nottingham Forest but may be fit to feature but if not the Reds are once again reliant on Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah in front of goal.
How will the match play out this evening? We’ll bring you all the build-up, including team news, before kick off at 8pm.
