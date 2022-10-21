Ajax fined after goals for Arsenal tie were ‘10 centimetres too small’

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ajax have been fined after the goals used for their Women’s Champions League match against Arsenal were found to be 10 centimetres too small.

The Gunners players alerted the Dutch club’s ground staff to the issue during the warm-up to the second leg on September 28, which the English side won 1-0 to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory and a place in the group stage.

The Uefa control and ethics disciplinary body (CEDB) fined Ajax 1,500 euro (£1,315) over the incident.

Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall said at the time: “It’s been a very weird experience coming here, a big club like Ajax but we had to measure the goals before the game and it turned out the goals were too small by 10 centimetres.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that to be honest.”

Rangers were fined 40,250 euro (over £35,000) in relation to a number of disciplinary matters linked to their men’s Champions League group phase match away to Liverpool on October 4.

The Scottish club were fined for lighting fireworks, displaying an anti-UEFA banner which constituted a “provocative message of an offensive nature”, throwing objects and a violation of the UEFA return to play protocols.

Celtic were fined 19,500 euro (just over £17,000) after their fans lit fireworks in a Champions League match away to German side RB Leipzig on October 5.