Former Liverpool captain Graeme Souness has provided an encouraging update on the health of ex-team mate Alan Hansen.

A statement from Hansen’s former club last week said that the 69-year-old was seriously ill and had been admitted to hospital.

The defender made over 600 appearances for the Reds between 1977 and 1990 and also won 26 Scotland caps before going on to a successful broadcasting career, becoming Match of the Day’s most recognisable pundit after spending more than 20 years as a regular on the programme.

His long-time club and country team mate Souness has now offered a positive update having spoken to his friend over the weekend, suggesting that he was hopeful that Hansen would make a “full recovery”.

“I spoke to him yesterday and he sounded fabulous,” Souness told talkSPORT. “So I hope that’s him on the way to a full recovery.

“I’ve been speaking to his son and Janet, his wife, and I’ve been phoning his phone, his phone number. I got on the train on Sunday and I was looking for my seat and my phone rang and I could see it was big Al.

Graeme Souness (left) and Alan Hansen (right) were team mates for club and country ( PA )

“I was thinking ‘Oh no, don’t answer that’. So I sat down and got the courage to phone back and he answered the phone. He’s definitely back because he did nothing but take the mickey out of me. He’s been in a difficult place but the way he sounded yesterday, he’s back, and I hope I’m right.”

Having joined Liverpool from Scottish side Partick Thistle as a 22-year-old in 1977, Hansen went on to win eight league titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups, four League Cups and one Uefa Super Cup during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield.

He forged a similarly successful post-playing career, establishing himself as a firm, fair and popular pundit during a long stint on Match of the Day between 1992 and 2014.

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer sent their support and well wishes to their former colleague during the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2024 over the weekend.

“Everyone at Match of the Day sends love and thoughts to Janet, Lucy and Adam and the grand children,” presenter Lineker said in a message to Hansen’s family.

“To use an analogy of Alan’s favourite pastime, golf, he might be three down with four to play, but if anyone can come back from it, it’s Alan. I’ve never known a more competitive person in my life. We’re all with you big Al.”

Additional reporting by PA