Alejandro Garnacho offers width and trickery as Man Utd given glimpse of future

Alejandro Garnacho offered a glimpse of the future at Manchester United as the exciting Argentine prospect displayed flashes of promise in the 3-0 victory over Sheriff.

A rare start for the 18-year-old, Garnacho displayed maturity out on the left wing as Erik ten Hag looked to break down the Moldovan side’s resistance by using the width and moving the ball quickly.

Despite his youth, having arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2020, Garnacho is already compiling invaluable experience. From being tasked with supplying Cristiano Ronaldo tonight to a senior Argentina call-up in March and rubbing shoulders with Lionel Messi.

There is a hint of Pablo Aimar, his assistant coach with the Albiceleste, to Garnacho’s game when the ball arrives at his feet. Light across the turf and naturally drifting inside onto his stronger right foot, he also possesses slick hips to reverse his path towards goal.

Garnacho first impressed with the latter, punishing Renan Guedes for assuming he was destined to cut inside. A clever step-over before breezing past the Brazilian on the outside and Garnacho was in on goal. Unselfishly looking for Ronaldo, Sheriff frantically cleared inside the six-yard box.

Garnacho displayed patience and tactical discipline to resist venturing into the No 10 area as United often targeted the right flank. A constant option at the back post, you sense Garnacho may find joy when the likes of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes dare to float passes over the top of the opposition.

Garnacho’s most impressive spell arrived 10 minutes into the second half, bursting into life after Eriksen switched play. Trusting his pace, Garnacho darted past Badolo before sending a heavy cross harmlessly over his teammates.

Sheriff's Renan Guedes (left) and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho battle for the ball (PA)

Another move through the teenager followed a minute later, this time through Harry Maguire, stepping out from the back and heaving a pass into the space afforded by Garnacho’s desire to maintain width. A furious dash towards the corner flag to collect a slightly-overhit pass was followed by a delightful piece of trickery that delighted the Old Trafford crowd. Rolling his studs over the ball before chopping back inside, his whipped cross was then cleared at the near post.

It was Tyrell Malacia in the first half, but substitute Luke Shaw was another beneficiary as Garnacho’s magnetic movement dragged Sheriff players back inside.

United eventually doubled their lead following Diogo Dalot’s opener when the England full-back delivered quickly once the ball was recycled back to the left, handing Marcus Rashford the chance to place a bullet header past Maksym Koval.

A round of applause soon followed after making way for Donny Van de Beek with 12 minutes remaining. Garnacho’s contribution: 66 touches, the second-most by an attacking player after Eriksen (122), a key pass, three successful dribbles and four fouls earned. If Ten Hag thrived while sprinkling youth over his Ajax sides, then Garnacho looks likely to blossom under the Dutch tactician.

“I thought Garnacho did well,” Paul Scholes said on BT Sport. “A wide player, a young player, I tought he could go on the outside, go on the inside, really skillful and confident. It was a really promising full debut for the lad, I thought there was a bit of promise about him.”