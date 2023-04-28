Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alejandro Garnacho has signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United, even as they decided not to allow the Argentinian to play in the Under-20 World Cup in his home country.

United have rewarded Garnacho, who has scored four goals in 29 games in a breakthrough season, with a pay rise and an extended deal as he is set to make his comeback after seven weeks out.

Argentina had failed to qualify for the World Cup but then became the hosts when the tournament was moved from Indonesia - but Garnacho is instead staying at Old Trafford to concentrate on United’s bid for a top-four finish and the FA Cup final.

United manager Erik ten Hag said: “We don’t release him. He will return tomorrow in team training, partially. Then we will have to see when he can return totally in the training, and back into games.”

Garnacho said he was delighted with his progress at United and to remain at Old Trafford.

He said: “When I joined this incredible club, I dreamt of achieving my debut, playing at Old Trafford, scoring my first goal and winning trophies with this badge on my chest. I feel very proud and emotional to have experienced these moments already, together with my family who have supported me every step of the way. We are all humbled to have this chance to continue our journey at Manchester United and I have already begun to work on achieving the next set of targets and ambitions. I am relishing the future and can’t wait to create more special memories.”

Meanwhile, Ten Hag has told his players that Bruno Fernandes should be an inspiration to them with his willingness to suffer and sacrifice himself for the cause by playing through the pain barrier.

The Portuguese left Wembley in a protective boot after suffering a foot problem in the FA Cup semi-final against Brighton but passed himself fit to face Tottenham four days later and played the full 90 minutes in Thursday’s 2-2 draw.

And Ten Hag said: “Big compliment on Bruno, he absolutely doesn’t want to miss this game, and he did everything to get fit. I think he is the example, that you have to suffer, that you have to sacrifice, when you want to play at the top level, when you want to achieve something.

“So once again he showed again how great a captain he is. How has taken responsibility. Even when he is not 100 per cent fit. But he did the job, he was important in this game as well. Hopefully others in the team can, not learn, but they see him as an inspiration and do the same.”