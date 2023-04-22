Man Utd’s future depends on Erik ten Hag’s summer clearout

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ten Hag, 10 departures? After Manchester United’s exit from the Europa League could come a summer exodus from Old Trafford. United anticipate a summer of fewer incomings but doubts surround the futures of a host of players. Some will stay but Erik ten Hag needs to generate funds, clear out players who are not in his plans, improve the quality in his squad and find a top-class fit centre-forward.

Ten Hag is likely to keep the vast majority of his current first-choice team, with David de Gea still expected to sign a new contract despite his disastrous night in Seville, though he needs a striker who can play more games than Anthony Martial. However, the Dutchman has said he wants the Frenchman to stay for next season.

But if Harry Maguire’s future will attract most attention, as an England player probably requiring more first-team football ahead of Euro 2024, an £80m signing and the club captain who has lost his place, the United manager would need to find a buyer.

But it is possible he will go, along with other back-ups like Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay and Fred. Maguire and Lindelof have both said they hope to play more, but United, conscious of the difficulties of replacing two centre-backs in the same summer, would be reluctant to allow them to leave in the same window. But the defeat to Sevilla indicated United may need a better alternative to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez than either.

United are aware of the need to bring in more money for departing players and products of their academy count as pure profit in the books, making their sales especially useful for Financial Fair Play purposes.

It makes Dean Henderson the likeliest candidate to leave, especially if De Gea stays. The goalkeeper, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, has attracted offers in the past. McTominay, who has admirers at Newcastle, could be another profitable sale. While Ten Hag would hope to keep the Scot, either he or Fred, who will be entering the last year of his contract, might be allowed to leave if another midfielder comes in. Donny van de Beek may fall into the same category but his situation is complicated because he is injured and won’t be fit again until pre-season.

Scott McTominay could be on the way out of Old Trafford this summer (AFP via Getty Images)

United will also look to sell young players while they still have value. They believe last summer’s sale of midfielder James Garner to Everton represents a model as they secured a sizeable fee – of £10m – for a midfielder deemed unlikely to break into their first team. Now Anthony Elanga, who has been leapfrogged by Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellestri this season, is a possible departure. Brandon Williams, the fifth-choice full-back, falls into a similar category while Hannibal Mejbri and Shola Shoretire are on loan at Football League clubs and appear unlikely to break into Ten Hag’s team.

Some decisions have already been made. Phil Jones, who is out of contract, will leave after 12 years at Old Trafford, while Axel Tuanzebe will go when his deal expires. Alex Telles and Eric Bailly, who are out on loan at Sevilla and Marseille, and United would accept suitable offers.

United are aware that their status as a destination club makes it harder to shift players, who realise most moves from Old Trafford represent a downward step. It is a reason some have lingered too long in the past.

While Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic left Old Trafford last summer, they were on free transfers. Now Ten Hag’s transfer budget will depend in part on how much money they can recoup now and there is a determination at the club to bring in more fees.

Man Utd may need Bayern Munich to reduce their asking price to bring Marcel Sabitzer in permanently (Action Images via Reuters)

United also have to resolve the future of their three loanees, Jack Butland, Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst. Ten Hag wants three senior goalkeepers in his squad but Sabitzer and Weghorst may have to wait until United get one of their major targets each in midfield and attack to see if they form part of the plans.

Sabitzer has been in form recently but United may need Bayern Munich to reduce their asking price. Burnley would happily sell Weghorst but while Ten Hag has praised the Netherlands international, he has only scored two goals in 23 games for United.

United will also have to resolve the issue of whether Mason Greenwood plays for the club again. Criminal charges against the forward, including one of attempted rape, have been dropped but United are conducting an internal investigation into his conduct.