Ten Hag reveals lesson Manchester United must learn from Sevilla defeat

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United must learn how to recover during games when things go wrong after they were humbled 3-0 by Sevilla to crash out of the Europa League.

The Premier League side capitulated after going behind inside eight minutes to Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Thursday, with captain Harry Maguire’s mistake setting the tone for a miserable night.

United must now pick themselves up with Newcastle and Tottenham close behind in the battle for a top-four spot and Champions League football next season.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.