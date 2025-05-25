Alejandro Garnacho conspicuous by his absence from Man Utd squad on final day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alejandro Garnacho was conspicuous by his absence from Manchester United’s squad on the final day of the season, but head coach Ruben Amorim downplayed talk that his Old Trafford career is over.

The 20-year-old winger, like his brother Roberto on Instagram, expressed frustration at starting Wednesday’s 1-0 Europa League final loss to Tottenham as a substitute.

Garnacho was non-committal over his future and Amorim reportedly told the United academy graduate in the days after the defeat in Bilbao that he will be allowed to leave this summer.

The Argentina international attracted interest from Napoli and Chelsea in the winter window, and was left out of the squad taking on Aston Villa in Sunday’s season finale.

Asked if fans have seen the last of him in a United shirt, Amorim told TNT Sports: “No, Garnacho is a Manchester United player that is not in the squad today, but he continues to be a Manchester United player.”

Garnacho was not in the squad but Amorim expects him to be on Sunday’s flight to Malaysia, where United play a post-season friendly on Wednesday before travelling to Hong Kong for another one on Friday.

Pushed on whether the Argentina international will be on the post-season tour, Amorim said: “Yes, everybody’s going because we have to go to meet our fans and to give something to our fans on the other side of the world.”