Arsenal handed Alessia Russo injury concern ahead of Champions League semi-finals

Arsenal are fretting over the fitness of Alessia Russo after the striker’s departure from Lionesses camp with an injury.

Russo has returned to her club for further assessment after sustaining an injury late on in England’s 5-0 win over Belgium in Bristol on Friday.

Youngster Michelle Agyemang, on loan at Brighton from Arsenal, has been called up in the latest injury blow for Sarina Wiegman ahead of the reverse fixture in Leuven, with Chloe Kelly and Lauren James also forced to withdraw.

A potential lay-off for Russo would be significant for Arsenal boss Renee Slegers as a two-legged Women’s Champions League semi-final against Lyon.

The London club host the first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday 19 April before travelling to France eight days later as they look to book their spot in the final in Lisbon.

Kelly may also be a doubt for the fixture after requiring treatment on a foot problem after being ruled out of both encounters with Belgium.

The wide forward has forced her way back into Wiegman’s squad after a January loan move from Manchester City to Arsenal in search of regular football.

Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar has also returned early from international camp after twisting her ankle while playing for the Netherlands against Austria. A calf issue for Katie McCabe, meanwhile, is being managed by the Republic of Ireland.