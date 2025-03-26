Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It was the half-time team talk to turn a tie, and save a season. Whatever Renee Slegers said, Arsenal emerged from the break to tear Real Madrid to pieces, scoring three goals in 14 minutes to reach the Women’s Champions League semi-finals at a canter. Trailing 2-0 from the first leg, Arsenal turned it around with a 3-0 victory that flattered the visitors. The Gunners are the first team since 2018 to overturn a two-goal deficit and, with a semi-final against eight-time winners Lyon to come next month, the power of the Emirates was apparent again in this competition, delivering another rousing night.

There could certainly be no complaints about the pitch, following the criticism of the sodden surface in Madrid last week. Back in north London, Slegers’ side were slick and irrepressible. It took 45 minutes of frustration for the breakthrough to arrive but Arsenal were magnificent once it did; Alessia Russo scored twice, though her night could, and should, have ended with a hat-trick. That it didn’t meant Real Madrid were still alive deep in stoppage time, where Arsenal survived a late break from Linda Caicedo. It was, really, the only nerves Arsenal had to face.

Instead, Arsenal were fearless, led by a restorative display from Chloe Kelly on the wing. This was the sort of night the England international felt she belonged in when she forced her way out of Manchester City in January. She returned to Arsenal with the hope of getting minutes on the pitch and the smile back on her face but will now have a Champions League semi-final to look forward to in April. Here, with the sharpness returned and her confidence restored, Kelly was back at her free-flowing best, driving at Olga Carmona and producing two excellent assists in three minutes just after half-time to get Arsenal on their way.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The goals were scored by Arsenal’s two big signings since their last appearance in a Champions League semi-final two years ago. Russo said it was her best night at the club. After starting the first leg as a second striker, Russo returned to lead the line and produced two poacher’s finishes; the first to volley in Kelly’s deep cross to the back post, after peeling off Maria Mendez, the second to thump in a Steph Catley knock-down from six yards, as Real Madrid capitulated at the set-piece. Russo’s own record since the turn of December has been outstanding.

Arriving late into the box to score Arsenal’s second of the night was Mariona Caldentey, the Champions League winner with Barcelona who no doubt enjoyed knocking Real Madrid out. Kelly’s cross to the edge of the box was expertly met by the Spain international, her header sneaking under Misa Rodriguez. It capped a performance from Caldentey that brought a bit of everything; pulled into a deeper midfield role alongside Kim Little, Caldentey had Arsenal ticking, led the press, added runs into the box, always knowing where to be.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

At the other end, Real Madrid were flattened, shell-shocked by full time. The Spanish side arrived at the Emirates with a two-goal lead and with seemingly no interest in adding to it. Apart from 15 minutes before half time, the visitors barely crossed the halfway line and struggled to string passes together. Though, with the first-leg advantage secured on home soil, seizing the initiative was hardly their prerogative. After all, it was a backs-to-the-wall, counter-punching approach that brought Real Madrid their first ever win over rivals Barcelona on Sunday.

Over to Arsenal, then, and, on a quick Emirates surface, they took the initiative. This really was as close to complete dominance from Slegers’ side, almost as if Arsenal were at home to a struggling Women’s Super League side. An expansive shape in possession, with Katie McCabe and Fox pushing high, Caldentey roaming from a deeper midfield possession and Frida Maanum supporting Russo brought territory and control.

But for as much as Arsenal attacks rolled forward in waves, the chances did not follow and there was a chance this could have turned into a frustrating night.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Caldentey spurned an excellent opportunity after ten minutes, heading wide from Maanum’s deep corner after being left unmarked at the back post. Caitlin Foord headed over from Russo’s clipped cross and Kelly was denied by a sharp intervention from Misa after Caldentey regained possession with a high press. The breakthrough did not arrive and Madrid, for a moment, settled. By half-time Daphne van Domsellar was forced into as many saves as her Real Madrid counterpart, responding well to deny Filippa Angeldahl’s strike.

Van Domsellar was not required again until deep in stoppage time, when Caicedo finally found some space on the counter and Arsenal had to hurry back to prevent a late equaliser. It would have been undeserved. Arsenal had numerous chances to add to their blitz, with Russo twice denied by the offside flag. Misa also saved from the England striker and Caldentey, while Foord rolled wide after rounding the goalkeeper. This could have been six or seven. But, before kick-off, Arsenal would have snapped your hand off for three.