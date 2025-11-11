England’s Alex Scott happy to lean on stepsister Maya Le Tissier for advice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alex Scott is happy to lean on his stepsister Maya Le Tissier for advice as he enjoys a call-up to the senior England squad for the first time.

The Bournemouth midfielder has been called up to the England squad for the first time for this week’s qualifiers against Serbia and Albania after impressing for the Under-21s.

If Scott does represent his country in either of the two games, it will become a family affair, with Le Tissier having won 10 senior international caps and been part of the Lionesses’ European Championship-winning squad this summer.

The pair have a tight bond as they used to spend their childhood catching flights from Guernsey and even played in the same junior team on the Channel Island.

“We’ve grown up together, playing football together in the same teams back home, local football,” the 22-year-old said.

“We’re very close. We speak most days. And like I said before, obviously so proud of where she’s come from, and now where she is so successful.

“She has told me to just enjoy it and be yourself and show what you can do and do what you’ve been doing for all these years.

“I mean, she’s seen me grow a lot as a person, as a football player as well.

“I think back in the day when I was back home playing local football, she would have never thought that I’d have gone on to be a professional, and neither would I.

“So she’s obviously so pleased for me. She text (sic) me straight away as soon as she got the news.

“It’s nice to have someone around who’s experienced it and been around the Lionesses and England in general, she can help me out with advice on playing at the top level and top pressured situation.”

Scott and Le Tissier are two of the Channel Island’s biggest footballing exports along with Matt Le Tissier, who is no relation, and Jersey’s Graeme Le Saux.

And Scott reveals there is something about the island mentality that is built for success.

“For me, it just means we’re fearless,” he said. “It’s shown, there’s not been many cases, obviously Matt Le Tissier, Graeme Le Saux and Maya.

“I think when we get an opportunity, because they’re tough to come by back home, it’s hard to get to the mainland and be able to play, I feel like we take our opportunities when they come around, and it’s important for us to do that.

“And back home on the island, I think everyone’s so close there as well. You almost know everyone. You’ve grown up around everyone.

“So it’s nice for people back there to see a fellow islander go on and be successful in it, and it gives them the motivation and the courage to go on and do the same.”

There is also another connection to the Lionesses for Scott as he shares his name with the former striker turned TV personality.

Alex Scott, who won 140 caps between 2004 and 2017, is currently preparing for an appearance on I’m A Celebrity and there has been some confusion.

The Bournemouth player added: “The only thing I saw the other day was that they said that I’ve done well getting called up and going on I’m A Celebrity at the same time.”