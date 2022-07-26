Former England international Alex Scott was full of praise for the women’s national team as they beat Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night to seal a place in the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses emerged from a back-and-forth first half to totally dominate after the interval and cruise through their semi-final showdown, with the scenes at the end of the match seeing fans and players alike celebrating with songs and the latter dancing on the pitch.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the final whistle, Scott also spoke of the enormity of the moment in reaching the biggest stage, while Ian Wright called for momentum to be kept to ensure the team’s successes so far could create a lasting “legacy”.

But in the present moment, it was the resilience and versatility of Sarina Wiegman’s side which should be hailed, Scott said, after they produced a very different type of performance to that needed to see off Spain in the last round.

“Is this real? What England have shown throughout this tournament, which is absolutely a credit to them, is all sides [of the game],” she said.

“You’ve seen them frustrated in their opening game, you’ve seen them blow away Norway, you’ve seen them on the ropes against Spain and today a pure and intelligent England finding a way back into the game and brushing away Sweden.

“Every single game England have had different players step up.”

England will now play against either France or Germany - with the second semi-final on Wednesday night - at Wembley, their first major tournament final since 2009.

That came in the Euros also, when Scott herself was a key player in the team, as she started the match which saw the Lionesses humbled by Germany in Finland.

Over a decade later, whichever side emerges to present England’s opposition, it should prove a far closer match which, as Scott points out, is testament to how much the domestic game has developed.

“For this team to get to Wembley, they are creating something special and deserve every accolade which is coming their way.

“But [after] the FA investment, everyone who has been involved in women’s football has been waiting for this moment. It’s special.

“It is hard for me not to get emotional right now because the amount of investment which has gone into the women’s game is for a moment like this.”

Former England men’s striker Wright was in agreement that the game deserved its celebratory moment and urged the nation to seize the chance to influence the sport’s future.

“If there’s no legacy to this - like with the Olympics - then what are we doing? As this is as proud as I’ve ever felt of any England side,” he said.

“Whatever happens in the final now, if girls are not allowed to play football in their PE, just like the boys can, what are we doing? We have got to make sure they are able to play and get the opportunity to do so.”