Alex Telles leaves Manchester United for Sevilla on season-long loan
The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Porto in October 2020
Manchester United left-back Alex Telles has completed a season-long loan switch to Sevilla.
The 29-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Porto in October 2020 and made 50 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.
Telles has mostly played back-up to Luke Shaw and was pushed further down the pecking order by the summer arrival of Feyenoord’s Tyrell Malacia.
Brandon Williams has also returned to the club after spending last season at Norwich and Telles has joined Sevilla on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.
It is understood the LaLiga side are covering his wages in full and that the deal does not include an option or obligation to sign the Brazil international.
Telles becomes the latest player to leave Erik ten Hag’s new-look United.
Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard left at the end of their contracts, as did Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata.
Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham on a permanent deal, while Dean Henderson and Alvaro Fernandez have moved on loan to Nottingham Forest and Preston respectively.
