Alexander Isak claims ‘not everyone has the whole picture’ on Newcastle exit

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak insists "not everyone has the whole picture" about his acrimonious move from Newcastle.

Having completed his British-record transfer on 1 September, Isak said he wanted to "express his gratitude" to his former Newcastle team-mates, club staff and fans.

However, when it looked like the move would not happen a fortnight earlier, the Swede posted a strongly-worded statement on Instagram claiming promises had been broken and his silence had "allowed people to push their own version of events".

"It's clear that not everyone has the whole picture, but that's something for another day," Isak told Swedish media after his country's 2-0 defeat by Kosovo on Monday.

"That's part of football. I can't control everything that is said or written but I'm glad I became a Liverpool player. That's what I wanted and I'm happy about that.

"There is a lot to discuss, and it can be discussed for a long time. It has been educational, and I'm happy with the final result.

"I'm happy and proud to be a Liverpool player. I don't want to go into details or talk about that situation too much. It is a closed chapter, but I have never had any problems.

"It's been a fairly new situation for me, but you always learn and develop mentally off the pitch too."

Isak will train with his new team-mates for the first time this week after returning from international duty following his £125m deadline-day transfer and is likely to be in the squad for Sunday's trip to Burnley.

PA