Alexander Isak set for crunch talks with Eddie Howe after returning to Newcastle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alexander Isak is facing showdown talks with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after returning to Tyneside.

The 25-year-old Sweden international headed back to Tyneside over the weekend after spending time working on his fitness at former club Real Sociedad as Premier League champions Liverpool formalised their interest in him with a £110m bid, which was swiftly rejected by the Magpies.

He reported to the club’s training headquarters on Monday morning as the rest of the squad returned from their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea.

Isak missed the tour having cited a thigh injury amid fevered speculation over his future.

Newcastle have repeatedly insisted they have no intention of selling their star striker – who they value at around £150m – this summer.

But his indication that he wanted to explore the possibility of a move away from St James’ Park, where he still has three years remaining on his contract, has brought matters to a head.

Head coach Howe, who desperately wants to keep a player who has been a key figure in the club’s recent return to prominence, has been diplomatic about the situation in public but he is unlikely to take kindly to a disruption of the team ethic he has tried to build during him time at the helm.

Indeed, speaking to reporters before leaving Seoul after Sunday’s 1-1 friendly draw with Tottenham, he said: “You have to earn the right to train with us.

open image in gallery Alexander Isak is set for talks with Eddie Howe (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

It has proved a difficult summer for Newcastle, who have added Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga and Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale – on loan – to their squad while seeing midfielder Sean Longstaff and striker Callum Wilson leave.

However, they have also seen targets Dean Huijsen, Bryan Mbeumo, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, James Trafford and Liam Delap move elsewhere.

open image in gallery Isak has been training with Real Sociedad amid interest from Liverpool ( REUTERS )

Another frontman was a priority even before Liverpool’s interest in Isak with inexperienced 22-year-old Will Osula currently the only back-up to the Swede.

The Magpies have tabled a bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko – also a target for Manchester United – and remain in discussions with the Bundesliga club while pursuing an interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

The success or otherwise of that mission could have a significant say in what happens with Isak, although the spending power of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the majority shareholder at St James’, and the player’s contractual situation would allow them to dig in their heels if they chose to do so.

That said, the profitability and sustainability issues which have hamstrung Newcastle in recent seasons would be eased significantly by a major cash injection and a suitable offer could leave the club with a difficult decision to make.